No Bets Barred: Going all out with a UFC 280 gambling extravaganza

It’s the week we’ve all been waiting for as UFC 280 takes place this Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Featuring two title fights and numerous other marquee matchups, UFC 280 is the best event of the year and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered for all your gambling needs.

For this huge events, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew are joined by Deputy Editor for MMAFighting.com (great website), Shaheen Al-Shatti, and the boys immediately get into it discussing the main event lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, the bantamweight title fight co-main event between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and every other bout on the card, including the featured main card bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

In the end, the boys end up with an absolutely ludicrous number of bets, with action on every fight on the card including Jed’s continuing experiment with The Constanza Paradox, and a very special parlay.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.