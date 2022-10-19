 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Dominick Cruz, Ben Askren and Alexa Grasso

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 62 headliner Alexa Grasso talks about her win over Viviane Araujo and what’s next.

2:35 p.m.: Alistair Overeem reflects on his comeback win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4.

3 p.m.: Ben Askren returns to talk about all the latest news in MMA.

3:40 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz reflects on his UFC San Diego loss to Marlon Vera and breaks down the bantamweight action at UFC 280.

4:10 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for UFC 280 betting action.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting