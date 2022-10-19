The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Dominick Cruz, Ben Askren and Alexa Grasso

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose.

2:15 p.m.: UFC Vegas 62 headliner Alexa Grasso talks about her win over Viviane Araujo and what’s next.

2:35 p.m.: Alistair Overeem reflects on his comeback win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4.

3 p.m.: Ben Askren returns to talk about all the latest news in MMA.

3:40 p.m.: Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz reflects on his UFC San Diego loss to Marlon Vera and breaks down the bantamweight action at UFC 280.

4:10 p.m.: The Parlay Pals are back for UFC 280 betting action.

