Rose Namajunas documentary heads to Austin Film Festival before UFC Fight Pass debut

Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, a full-length documentary about former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, debuts Oct. 30 at the Austin Film Festival before heading to UFC Fight Pass, the promotion announced today.

The film, co-produced by UFC Originals, details Namajunas’ rough upbringing in Milwaukee before her turn to MMA and stardom in the UFC, where she became the first female fighter to win back the strawweight title after losing it. Marius Markevicius, a veteran producer of several award-winning docs, directed the project.

The documentary also highlights Namajunas’ turn into mental health advocacy and environmentalism – and her chops as a concert pianist.

“I am so excited that the Austin Film Festival is recognizing Thug Rose and the outstanding work from our UFC Fight Pass production team,” UFC President Dana White, a co-executive producer alongside UFC execs Craig Borsari and Chris Kartzmark, stated in a press release. “Huge honor. I know UFC fans are going to love Thug Rose when they see it at the world premiere later this month.”

Namajunas and Markevicius will attend the screening at the State Theater (7:30 p.m. ET) and give a Q&A after the film.

Namajunas is on the mend after losing the strawweight title for a second time in a rematch with Carla Esparza, who defeated her at UFC 274 in a rematch of their first meeting for the inaugural 115-pound title. Prior to that, she defended the title once with a second win over Zhang Weili, whom she knocked out to claim the belt a second time.

Outside the cage, Namajunas has kept busy with the film project and a recent turn as a Victoria’s Secret model.