Dana White’s Power Slap League gets approval from Nevada Commission, first event planned for late 2022

UFC president Dana White is extending his promotional reach with the launch of Power Slap League — a slap fighting organization with plans to launch in late 2022.

Details about the promotion were revealed on Tuesday during a meeting with the Nevada Athletic Commission where the governing body approved a petition for the sport to be regulated within the state. News about White’s slap fighting plans were first reported by MMA Junkie.

Slap fighting became a popular competition over the past couple of years, primarily through viral videos posted on social media where combatants blast each other will open handed slaps until one person is unable to continue.

Many of the highest rated videos feature one person falling down unconscious after taking a vicious slap from another combatant. A recent competition took place at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio where Logan Paul served as a commentator with former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger also sitting on stage to witness the event.

White posted about his interest in slap fighting in a video posted to social media where he touted putting together “the biggest slap competition of all time.”

White formed a promotional company alongside former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta to get into the slap fighting business with the launch of this new promotion. Longtime Ultimate Fighter producer Craig Piligian and UFC chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein are also listed on the company’s articles of incorporation in the state of Nevada.

A presentation was made before the Nevada Commission on Tuesday where approval was given for slap fighting in the state along with the new promotion launching later this year.

The Power Slap League events are targeted to take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

No details were given about an exact date when Power Slap League would launch but the organization is currently looking at November or December with broadcast plans still to be determined at a later date.

Of course, the UFC has its own streaming service set up through UFC Fight Pass as well as a longterm deal with ESPN that could potentially come into play with the new slap fighting league.