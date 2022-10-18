Heck of a Morning: Is Sean O’Malley title shot guaranteed with UFC 280 win over Petr Yan?

Sean O’Malley is preparing for his biggest test to date this Saturday at UFC 280 against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Will an O’Malley upset victory guarantee him a title shot against the winner of the co-main event?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the high stakes in the featured bout of this weekend’s massive pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi between Yan and O’Malley, and what direction each fighter could go based on the result. Additionally, listener topics include Jorge Masvidal’s recent interview with MMA Fighting and his callout of welterweight champion Leon Edwards, Jon Jones’ potential involvement at UFC 282, the chaos of the featherweight division, T.J. Dillashaw’s bantamweight GOAT status should he defeat Aljamain Sterling on Saturday, Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, APEX cards vs. arena shows for the UFC, the UFC’s latest rules on fighters and coaches betting on promotional bouts, and more.

