Former UFC fighter Bobby Nash signs multi-fight deal with Bellator

After running off four consecutive victories after parting ways with the UFC, Bobby Nash has found a new home.

Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday night that Nash has inked an exclusive, multi-fight deal with Bellator. It’s expected that Nash will make his promotional debut at the end of the year, or the first quarter of 2023.

“Nashty” entered the UFC after winning eight of his first nine pro bouts, but his octagon tenure didn’t go as planned as he was finished in all three appearances by Li Jingliang, Danny Roberts, and Kenan Song. Since then, the 32-year-old has competed four times for Michigan regional promotion WXC, as well as the reformed XFC, finishing all of those opponents in the first round.

In his most recent appearance, Nash submitted Quintin Parks Jr. in the co-main event of XFC 45 in August 2021. In his 16 pro bouts, Nash has only seen the judges’ scorecards twice.