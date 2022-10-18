Morning Report: Joe Rogan labels Deontay Wilder as most impressive knockout artist in boxing history

Deontay Wilder truly only needs one.

This past weekend, Wilder, 36, returned to the ring with intentions to rebound off his first career losing streak in his second and third matches against Tyson Fury. To say Wilder did just that would be putting it mildly.

Needing only a single round to get the job done, Wilder put Robert Helenius’ lights out in vintage fashion. Of Wilder’s 43 career victories as a pro boxer, this knockout scored a wild 42nd. The loss was Helenius’ first since July 2019 when he fell short against Gerald Washington.

Despite being a consistent fan of Wilder’s, longtime UFC commentator and boxing fan Joe Rogan was still blown away by the performance. When most think about heavyweight boxers and the most dangerous of all-time, Mike Tyson is generally among the very first names mentioned, and arguably the best. For Rogan, he believes Wilder now stands alone atop the mountain.

“It’s absolutely f****** amazing the power that [Wilder] can generate,” Rogan said on Instagram. “He’s truly unlike anyone I’ve ever seen in the history of the heavyweight division. You can make no mistakes with this man. There have been many incredible KO artists in the history of boxing, but for my money, he’s the most impressive. If you look at this punch it wasn’t even with full leverage and his opponent instantly shuts off. It’s what the great Firas Zahabi calls ‘the touch of death.’”

The knockout was particularly nasty due to its immediate aftermath. Helenius stiffened up as soon as the shot landed, falling to the floor wide-eyed. It was such a scene that a tearful Wilder admitted after the match that he had great concern for his opponent. Helenius took to social media on Sunday to share that he didn’t suffer any serious damage, but Wilder wished him all the best for his long-term health.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Fly-by.

Team @MAKHACHEVMMA passes by team @CharlesDoBronxs as they check in to Abu Dhabi hotel #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/ezEI3t81v5 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2022

Soon.

Mi SOON COME pic.twitter.com/lZPmZ0h56u — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 17, 2022

Any and all Aleksander damage is approved.

Aleksander Emelianenko got his rematch with Datsik at Hardcore Boxing conference. Vyacheslav was NOT playing pic.twitter.com/GihSNA1nEX — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 17, 2022

Youch.

I'm a massive Bibert stan, but this was just cool af from Omarov.



Big DC-Hendo vibes. pic.twitter.com/9aPXOnKqgY — UsykBastard (@RyanThomasMMA) October 17, 2022

Score.

Big Pace turned up with 5 boiled eggs and a yorkie bar for the road trip today, lovely — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) October 17, 2022

K-1 Carmouche.

makes her first defense. @IAmGirlRilla puts the Flyweight title on the line in a highly-anticipated rematch against @JuVelasquezMMA.



#Bellator289 | Friday, December 9th | The @MoheganSun pic.twitter.com/F6F4d1nK4e — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 17, 2022

Rewarded.

The journey is the reward. pic.twitter.com/06iyrCjIeM — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) October 17, 2022

A UFC birthday trifecta.

What can’t a Shevchenko do?

How do I look in my new uniform? @flytradewind Pilatus #PC12 pilot ✈️

Моя новая униформа ❤️✈️

Пилот самолета #Пилатус PC12 pic.twitter.com/d87cc4OyE5 — Antonina Shevchenko (@AntoninaPantera) October 16, 2022

We’ll see...

There goes some fun money I have some betting sponsors let’s hope this doesn’t change their mind… https://t.co/o3H2YvwjoZ — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 18, 2022

Moving back.

Check the mail, bro?

Another @usantidoping test done today! I’m pretty sure it’s was number 50th where’s my jacket at @JeffNovitzkyUFC ?? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 17, 2022

They come hand in hand.

“You never fight”

*Had 4 fights in 12 months then got injured*



We have the best fans, but we also have the worst. Some of you guys are so ignorant — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 18, 2022

It continues.

‍♀️ weren’t the first two fights free too?! — Cris Cyborg 1-0 boxer (@criscyborg) October 18, 2022

Charles.

FINAL THOUGHTS

I don’t really have a say in that debate, but 42 knockouts in 43 wins is a pretty insane fact. Not that Tyson wasn’t pretty similar.

Thanks for reading!

