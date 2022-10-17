UFC now prohibits fighters from betting on UFC fights in Code of Conduct change

UFC fighters are no longer allowed to bet on UFC fights, the promotion announced to its athletes in a Monday memo.

Acting on what it said was “clear direction” from sports betting regulators, the UFC has amended its Code of Conduct – to which all fighters agree when they sign a fight contract – to prohibit wagering on octagon fights, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell wrote in the memo obtained by MMA Fighting and first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

The new rule also bars members of fighters’ teams and “certain others” from betting, though it’s not immediately clear how the promotion will police those affected by the change. Campbell cited restrictions in other states that completely forbid athletes, their families and “training teams” from betting on sports they play, threatening criminal charges for inside information that could be used for unlawful gain.

“The UFC’s contracted athletes are not exempt from these prohibitions, which state legislators and regulators have implemented for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of our sport,” Campbell wrote. “In order to assist our athletes in understanding their obligations under the laws of the majority of states in which sports betting is permitted, and in further support of these integrity measures, UFC has incorporated a wagering prohibition into the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy expressly prohibiting athletes from wagering on any UFC match.”

Fighters are not forbidden from wagering on non-UFC promotions, and Campbell wrote that they are still allowed to accept sponsorships from sports betting companies; he said the promotion will help fighters determine the restrictions in their home states.

Several UFC fighters have publicly disclosed bets on octagon fights and touted wins; UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is among those to post betting slips.

Vegas hating . 209 !!!! Let’s get this money . Stockton slap #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/F6IQruT4Tj — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 8, 2022

The UFC implemented a Code of Conduct in 2013 after several instances of bad public behavior from fighters, but the promotion has not enforced the code in recent years. The code prohibits fighters from, among other things, acting in a way that would embarrass or discredit the UFC, but it also extends to issues with the law including harassment, gun crimes and domestic violence. Several years after the policy was implemented, the UFC shifted to making decisions on violations based on internal investigations and later to the legal system, deferring any punishment to courts.

At UFC 279, several pay-per-view headliners – Nate Diaz, Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland – engaged in a fracas that put them all in violation of the code. UFC President Dana White, however, said none of the fighters would be sanctioned.

Below is the full text of Campbell’s memo.