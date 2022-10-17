Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on broadcast team for international card at UFC 280

Joe Rogan’s loss is Paul Felder’s gain.

With UFC 280 traveling to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Felder will replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team calling the fights as the longtime color commentator sits out the card due to the international travel.

UFC officials confirmed the broadcast team to MMA Fighting on Monday.

Rogan decided several years ago that he no longer wanted to endure the long travel required for international shows so the UFC has rotated in a group of commentators to replace him whenever the promotion travels outside the United States.

The last international PPV card at UFC 275 in Singapore saw Michael Bisping sitting in for Rogan but the former middleweight champion is currently occupied filming the new Red Sonja movie in Bulgaria.

For UFC 280, it’s Felder who gets the call as he joins the pay-per-view broadcast on Saturday.

Felder will be joined by play-by-play man Jon Anik and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, who will also serve as a color commentator on the card.

Of course, Cormier will be calling the fights where his teammate and friend Islam Makhachev competes in the main event against Charles Oliveira to crown a new lightweight champion.

Megan Olivi will serve as the roving reporter for the card.

UFC 280 will feature a much earlier start time than usual due to the card taking place in Abu Dhabi with the prelims kicking off at 10 a.m. ET and the main card starting on PPV at 2 p.m. ET.