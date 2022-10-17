Conor McGregor praises Claressa Shields, makes bold Floyd Mayweather rematch prediction: ‘Today, I end Floyd’

Conor McGregor had high praise for one of boxing’s current champions, but couldn’t help but take a shot at a former one.

Responding to a tweet from two-division undisputed titleholder Claressa Shields in which she addressed a comparison to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor told Shields, “You’ve way more venom then [sic] Floyd” and then launched into a familiar rant about how he would defeat Mayweather were they to fight again.

You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2022

“I beat Floyd if we rematch,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Untold truth was it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head I was playing ping pong. I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd.”

McGregor and Mayweather met in a memorable August 2017 contest that pitted the UFC superstar against one of boxing’s all-time great fighters that also served as the final professional fight of Mayweather’s illustrious career. The bout was competitive in the early going, but Mayweather pulled away as it extended into the later rounds before scoring a TKO win in the 10th round.

Mayweather was later quoted as saying, “You know I carried McGregor. You know I made it look good for y’all.”

That win improved Mayweather’s pro record to 50-0, but both men came out winners as the event was one of the most successful pay-per-views ever with the fighters each reportedly earning nine-figure paydays. Mayweather has since only competed in exhibition bouts, most recently picking up a win over RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura this past September.

McGregor is yet to fight since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.