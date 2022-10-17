The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Petr Yan, Javier Mendez, and John Hathaway

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap another busy weekend in combat sports.

1:30 p.m.: John Hathaway returns after winning his MMA return following an eight-year layoff with a victory over Andre Ricardo at Oktagon 36.

2 p.m.: AKA head coach Javier Mendez previews Islam Makhachev’s title challenge against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, and more.

2:30 p.m.: We’ll look back at our best bets of the recent combat sports weekend.

3 p.m.: Petr Yan stops by to preview his UFC 280 bout against Sean O’Malley.

3:25 p.m.: UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka looks ahead to his title rematch against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.