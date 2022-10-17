On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 62

Alexa Grasso’s name is certainly in the flyweight title conversation following her unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62, but is she at the top of the list? Or, does Grasso have more work to do to get to her first championship opportunity?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put a bow on UFC Vegas 62 from a matchmaking perspective, and discuss what could be next for Grasso, and what needs to happen at UFC 280 between Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian for Grasso to get the next crack at Valentina Shevchenko. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Jonathan Martinez following his finish of Cub Swanson in the co-main event, along with fellow victors Dusko Todorovic, Raphael Assuncao, Alonzo Menifield, and more.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.