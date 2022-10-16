 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.

The full ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video can be watched above.

