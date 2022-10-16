The ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video features the three most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 1 and No. 3 ranked lightweights Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide with a vacant title on the line. The co-main event features a championship scrap between No. 1 and No. 3 ranked bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, and the featured swing bout on the pay-per-view is a bantamweight tilt between No. 2 ranked Petr Yan and unranked up-and-comer Sean O’Malley.

The full ‘UFC 280 Countdown’ video can be watched above.