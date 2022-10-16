Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights from the main event of Wilder vs. Helenius, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets.

Wilder vs. Helenius took place Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) and Robert Helenius (31-4) faced off in the night’s main event, which aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

Here comes the "Nordic Nightmare" Robert Helenius. Can he pull the upset in Brooklyn?#WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/TEkzJ39Gok — FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022

It's the return of the Bronze Bomber as he makes his way to the ring in Brooklyn. #WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/mYoZDoSiJC — FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022

Deontay Wilder hits so hard that like half a punch sends you to the Kingdom of Dream. pic.twitter.com/YFTLgJoCRz — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 16, 2022

He’s not getting up guys pic.twitter.com/gXoKPaWfgj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022

