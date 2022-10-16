Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights from the main event of Wilder vs. Helenius, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets.
Wilder vs. Helenius took place Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) and Robert Helenius (31-4) faced off in the night’s main event, which aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Catch the video highlights below.
Here comes the "Nordic Nightmare" Robert Helenius. Can he pull the upset in Brooklyn?#WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/TEkzJ39Gok— FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022
It's the return of the Bronze Bomber as he makes his way to the ring in Brooklyn. #WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/mYoZDoSiJC— FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022
Return of the King @BronzeBomber king . #WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/mCmuHYLore— Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 16, 2022
Deontay Wilder hits so hard that like half a punch sends you to the Kingdom of Dream. pic.twitter.com/YFTLgJoCRz— TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 16, 2022
He’s not getting up guys pic.twitter.com/gXoKPaWfgj— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2022
Round 1: And we’re off! Helenius taking the center to start, with Wilder moving around, cutting angle, and biding his time. That right hand is a missile, and he’s going to set it up. Helenius cutting the ring, showing patience. Wilder gets wild with a right hand behind a jab that comes up with air. Helenius cutting the ring very well, boxing Wilder in, but hasn’t fired anything major yet. Pawing a jab occasionally. An exchange where Helenius hits the body and Wilder gets nothing.
OH MY GOD.
Helenius stepped in with Wilder in the corner and a right hand from Wilder puts Helenius to sleep. He is out cold and the doctors are immediately seeing to him. Super, super scary KO.
Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius by KO at 2:57 of Round 1.
