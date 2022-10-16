Video: Caleb Plant savagely knocks out Anthony Dirrell with vicious left hook at Wilder vs. Helenius

Caleb Plant delivered one of the best highlights of his entire career Saturday night, knocking out Anthony Dirrell with a savage left hook in the ninth round of their super middleweight title eliminator bout at the Barclays Center in New York City.

There was no love lost between Plant and Dirrell heading into their bout, with heated trash talk between the two, and when it came time to fight, much of that animosity spilled over into the ring. At several points during the first eight rounds, the referee was forced to intervene as roughhousing became a common occurrence.

When the two weren’t getting physical inside, Plant mostly controlled the action in an uninspiring fight that had the crowd booing heartily midway through the bout.

All that ended though when Plant landed an uppercut into a brutal left hand that caught Dirrell trying to counter and sent him instantly to the floor. The bout was waived off almost immediately.

The knockout saved what was a forgettable fight, but it wasn’t all roses and sunshine. In a regrettable showing after the KO, Plant celebrated his conquest with a grave-digger motion, despite the fact that Dirrell stayed down on the canvas for several minutes afterward. Dirrell was ultimately able to stand and left the ring under his own power.

Check out Plant’s nasty knockout above, or an alternative angle of the finish below.

