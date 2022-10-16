Video: Chris Camozzi scores vicious 37-second knockout over fellow UFC vet in BKFC debut

Chris Camozzi kicked off his bare-knuckle boxing career with a bang.

A veteran of 19 UFC fights, Camozzi made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotional debut on Saturday night at BKFC 31 — and it didn’t take long for him to make a thunderous statement over a fellow UFC veteran. Matched against Bubba McDaniel in a featured bout, Camozzi stormed forward and dropped McDaniel early with a hard counter right hand, forcing the referee to call an end to the bout just 37 seconds in.

Watch replay of Camozzi’s finishing sequence below.

Chris Camozzi was victorious in his BKFC debut



Camozzi (27-15 MMA) last competed in MMA in August 2021, wrapping up a three-fight stint in PFL with back-to-back victories over Cezar Ferreira and Cory Hendricks.

McDaniel (30-10 MMA) hasn’t fought in MMA since 2018 but left the sport on a four-fight win streak on the regional scene, all of which ended via knockout.

BKFC 31 took place Oct. 15, 2022 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Bellator veteran Mike Richman defeated Isaac Doolittle via third-round knockout to capture the BKFC interim light heavyweight championship in the night’s main event.