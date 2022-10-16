Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2, courtesy of Top Rank and other outlets.

Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2 took place Oct. 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Undisputed boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0) and former unified champion George Kambosos Jr. (20-2) locked horns in the night’s main event, which was a rematch of their June meeting won by Haney via unanimous decision. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Haney vs. Kambosos Jr. 2, check out the live blog by Bad Left Hook.

Round 1: Haney comes out to center ring and Kambosos tries several feints before throwing an ineffective combination. Haney feints and slips a shot from Kambosos. Kambosos looks to the body with a jab. Right hook lead from Kambosos falls short. Haney lands a clean jab upstairs, then holds as Kambosos tries to rush in. Kambosos switching stances often and Haney sticks him with a jab. Right hand lead makes partial contact for Haney, who then tries to jab behind it. Haney touches the body on the inside and then ties up, then hits with his free hand until the break comes. Left hand from Kambosos makes partial contact and Haney ties him up. Haney double jabs and Kambosos throws a lengthy combination that I think steals the round for him.

Kambosos 10-9.

Round 2: Haney takes center ring and releases a jab to establish the lead. Jab from Haney just misses as he stalks Kambosos. Now Haney tries to unload a huge overhand right that misses. Double jab and right hand land clean for Haney to the face of Kambosos. Kambosos tries to go to the body as Haney looks upstairs. Lead left hook falls short for Haney. Haney sticks a couple long jabs and then lunges in with a lead left hook that misses. Jab from Haney lands upstairs and he leans on the back of Kambosos neck to prevent return fire.

Haney 10-9, 19-19.

Round 3: Kambosos feints and switches stances several times as he attempts to cloud the picture for Haney. Kambosos tries a body shot that doesn’t land so well. Haney sticks a couple of long jabs from the outside, then lands a left hook shortly after. Counter uppercut lands to the body for Haney, who smothers Kambosos right after. Haney lands a clean one-two to the head of Kambosos. Now Haney lands a shot to the back of the head in a clinch and gets a modest warning about it. Right hand lead scores for Haney. Now Haney sticks a jab and a left hook for good measure. Kambosos struggling with the length of Haney. Right hand lands up top for Haney once again.

Haney 10-9, 29-28.

Round 4: Haney jabs as Kambosos tries to jab and his lands better. Kambosos switching and feinting but having difficulty finding the confidence to commit to an attack. Haney jabs and has clinched 17 times by ESPN’s count so far. Jab lands for Haney. Double jab and right hand comes from Haney and makes contact. Kambosos sticks a jab to the body but gets tied up by Haney. Haney leads with two left hands and scores, then sticks another jab upstairs. Left hook lands for Kambosos and Haney ties up immediately to prevent any follow up.

Haney 10-9, 39-37.

Round 5: Kambosos bobs and weaves as Haney tries to work his jab and a long straight right. Jab lands clean for Haney. Kambosos tries to get some lateral movement working and catches Haney with a left hook but once again can’t follow up before Haney stifles his offense. Haney lands a left hand upstairs. Left and right hook comes from Haney at center ring. Kambosos lands a couple of body shots as he jumps in. Kambosos reaches on two punches and falls short. Jab land upstairs for Haney. Now Haney scores a hook.

Haney 10-9, 49-46.

Round 6: Kambosos needs to change the tone of this fight quickly if he’s not going to let this get well away from him. Haney stalks and lands a jab. Kambosos falls short on a left hand to the body. Haney lands a good left hook upstairs on Kambosos. Kambosos sticks a jab upstairs. Kambosos is looking increasingly frustrated as he can’t find a formula for success here. Right hand lead lands clean for Haney, then a second moments later. Left hook lead lands clean for Haney, then two jabs. Kambosos starting to take some accumulated punishment. Uppercut lands to the body for Haney, who’s starting to rout Kambosos.

Haney 10-9, 59-55.

Round 7: Kambosos tries a jab to the body but Haney defends., Big left hook from Kambosos misses upstairs. Left hook lands clean for Haney. One-two makes decent contact for Haney. Kambosos tries to fire back and lands one downstairs. Straight right hand lead lands clean to the face of Kambosos. Another right hand lead scores for Haney, then a third moments later. Kambosos is getting hit flush more often as this the punishment is soaking in on Kambosos. Two body shots land well for Kambosos now that might’ve gotten Haney’s attention. Kambosos has a small abrasion around his left eye. Left jab lands clean for Haney.

Haney 10-9, 69-64.

Round 8: Haney tries to line up a jab but Kambosos gets under it. Right hand lands over the top for Kambosos. Jab and right hand lands clean for Haney and they damage is showing on Kambosos’ face. Jab lands upstairs for Haney. Haney falls short on a right hand aimed at the body. Right hands fro Haney scores upstairs once again. Jab lands clean for Haney at center ring, and Kambosos still has no answer. Another right hand scores for Haney and Kambosos finally gets in a good punch in return. Haney cut around his right eye from what looked like a head clash.

Haney 10-9, 79-73.

Round 9: Right hand lands for Haney just as Kambosos lands one at the same time. Jab lands clean for Haney. Now Kambosos lands a left hook and follows it up until Haney ties him up fully. Haney bleeding from the right side of his face as Kambosos stalks him. Jab lands downstairs for Kambosos, who is cut on the right side of his head. Big right hand lands clean for Kambosos and Haney wants to respond in kind but can’t land his as well. Kambosos is bleeding from both sides of his face. Hard right hand lands clean for Haney. as Kambosos has impaired vision. Jab lands for Kambosos just before the bell.

Kambosos 10-9, 83-88.

Round 10: Haney ducks two shots from Kambosos to start the round. Haney lands a jab upstairs. Left hook lands clean for Haney, then a right hand. Two more clean hooks land for Haney as he’s looking to put Kambosos away. Kambosos looks compromised and Haney wants to take advantage. Overhand right lands for Haney, then a left hook. Kambosos waves Haney on and Haney obliges. Kambosos taking a real beating in this round. Kambosos tags the body but he looks like he could go with a few more clean punches from Haney. Haney lands a left hook and Kambosos smothers Haney. Two more jabs and a right hand come from Haney. Kambosos looks like he’s straight out of a Michael Myers movie.

Haney 10-9, 98-92.

Round 11: Kambosos is getting checked out by a doctor before we start the round. Kambosos tries to throw a combination but nothing doing. Jab lands for Haney upstairs. Left hand lands to the body for Haney. Right hand from Haney falls just short. Haney leads with a right and scores. Kambosos gets in a body shot. Another right hand lead lands for Haney. Right hook scores for Kambosos. Two more straight shots land clean for Haney. Haney adds in an uppercut this time for good measure. Kambosos lands a right hand just before the bell.

Haney 10-9, 108-101.

Round 12: Last round. Right hand from Kambosos misses as Haney circles the outside of the ring, not looking to take any unnecessary risks knowing he must be up on the scorecards big. Kambosos tries to goad Haney into a firefight here but Haney seems content on mostly running out the clock here. Kambosos lands a right hand and Haney ties up. Right hand lands clean for Haney. Another right hand from Haney lands clean. Kambosos tries to chase Haney down and misses with an uppercut. Right hand from Haney scores up top once again.

Haney 10-9, 118-110.

Devin Haney def. George Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110)