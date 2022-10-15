 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 62 post-fight show: Reaction to Alexa Grasso’s big win, Jonathan Martinez’s breakout finish

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Alexa Grasso may find herself in the driver’s seat of the UFC women’s flyweight division’s world title picture after defeating Viviane Araujo in her first main event bout.

Following UFC Vegas 62, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and E. Casey Leydon reacted to Grasso’s fourth straight win (and why she could be in a better position to face Valentina Shevchenko for the title than people think), Jonathan Martinez’s tremendous performance in finishing Cub Swanson in the co-main and his subsequent callout of former champion Dominick Cruz, Raphael Assuncao’s turn-back-the-clock showing in his unanimous decision win over Victor Henry, the ceilings of Joanderson Brito and Tatsuro Taira, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 62 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

