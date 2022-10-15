UFC Vegas 62 bonuses: Jonathan Martinez cashes extra $50,000 for big win over Cub Swanson

Jonathan Martinez secured a little extra cash for the biggest win of his career.

Martinez was one of four athletes to cash $50,000 fight night bonuses for his efforts at UFC Vegas 62. A 28-year-old bantamweight prospect, Martinez welcomed MMA veteran Cub Swanson to 135 pounds with a brutal second-round TKO victory. The finish earned Martinez one of the event’s two Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to undefeated flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira, who scored a second-round armbar over CJ Vergara on the night’s undercard.

The final two bonuses went to Dusko Todorovic and Jordan Wright, who each cashed $50,000 for their Fight of the Night brawl, which Todorovic won via second-round TKO.

UFC Vegas 62 took place Oct. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Strawweight contender Alexa Grasso took a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo in the main event.