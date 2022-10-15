Watch Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 62, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araujo took place Oct. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso (15-3) and Viviane Araujo (11-4) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Mark Smith gets the fighters going and we’re off. Araujo lands a quick jab early, Grasso comes up short on a big right hook. Both women circling, Grasso lands a straight right hand. Quick exchange from the competitors and they head back to the center, where Araujo lands a jab, and another. Grasso eats a left hook as she’s having a little bit of trouble finding the range, obviously, it’s early in this five rounder.

Araujo’s jab has been her best weapon early, as Grasso is remaining patient, yet lands an outside leg kick. Under two minutes to go and Araujo shoots, Grasso sprawls, and keeps it on the feet. Nice leg kick, left hook combo from Grasso, Araujo answers with a low kick of her own. Final 45 seconds and the strikes landed are near equal. Araujo gets a takedown, but Grasso gets right back to her feet and they clinch against the fence. Araujo lands a couple of short punches and that’s the round. Very close.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9 Grasso

Round 2: High kick from Grasso sneaks in, Araujo answers with a crisp left hand. Big exchange from both women, Grasso looked to get the better of it. Araujo with nice head movement to avoid a wild combination from Grasso. Body kick lands from Grasso, Araujo misses on the counter and Grasso resets.

Grasso getting loose, is definitely faster with her punches, and Araujo lands a takedown and right into side control, looking to mount. Grasso defends and back to side control. Just over two minutes to go, Grasso trying to pummel out, gets to half guard. Not much damage being done, but Araujo easily winning the positional exchanges. Grasso powers back up and gets to her feet and lands a left hand.

Right hand from Grasso, and she’s starting to gain back some momentum. Jab and leg kick from Grasso, high kick comes up short, combo lands and Araujo drags her down as the horn sounds. Another close round. Could score it either way.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9 Araujo, 19-19 overall

Round 3: Could be even, could be 20-18 Grasso, neither is awful, honestly. Both women land in an early exchange, Araujo lands a combo a few seconds later. Pace has slowed a bit in this third stanza, possibly to conserve energy for the championship rounds, Araujo grazes Grasso with a left, Grasso just misses on her jab attempt, but lands a right hand moments later.

Halfway home in the third, Grasso lands a leg kick that’s very tough to see coming. Left hook to the body from Grasso, Araujo tries to sneak in a high kick behind it. Inside kick from Grasso lands with 90 seconds to go.

Nice left hand from Araujo leaves Grasso swinging at air. Combo hits the forearm of Grasso, right hand from Grasso, nice jab from Araujo. Another hard right from the underdog and the horn sounds. Very competitive scrap.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, 29-28 overall for Grasso

Round 4: First time either woman has seen a fourth round in the UFC and they come out swinging. Araujo moving forward and lands an inside leg kick and a jab behind it. Another exchange, both women land. Araujo is just a tad slower, but still landing. Right cross from Araujo finds the mark with just over three minutes to go.

Right hand from Grasso finds the chin, Araujo answers back with a combo, Grasso returns with a right hand. Both fighters land, Araujo drops a clean right hand after a high kick attempt.

Both land right hands, Grasso got the better of it with 90 seconds to go. Straight right finds the target from Grasso, Araujo lands a leg kick, eats a right, and shoots for a takedown. Could be big if she gets it and can do something with it.

Grasso defending to this point but she’s losing the positional battle against the fence. Grasso trying to land knees to the body, and is able to gain separation. Left hand attempt from Grasso misses and the horn sounds.

Araujo did pretty well there and it may be even.

MMAFighting scores it 10-9 Araujo, 38-38 overall

Round 5: Scorecards could be everywhere, so these final five minutes are gigantic. Grasso lands first, Araujo answers. Both women’s energy looks like the gas tanks are about to be emptied, although not thus far through the first minute in such a close fight. Grasso comes up short on a combination, Araujo not throwing all that much and pays with a left hand from Grasso.

Right hand lands flush from Grasso and Araujo shoots, the battle against the fence is on. Grasso able to stay on her feet and gets separation, landing a leg kick. Halfway home and Araujo pushing forward, not throwing very much with power, and Grasso is fine with this pace. Leg kick from Vivi and we’re approaching the final 90 seconds.

Grasso lands a right hand and stuffs an Araujo takedown attempt. Araujo shoots again, nothing doing. Final 30 seconds and feints all over the place. Grasso lands a left hand, Araujo going for one last takedown attempt. They clinch and the horn sounds. Cards will be interesting, but it seems like Grasso will be watching UFC 280 with a much more interested eye.

MMAFighting scores the round 10-9, and the fight 48-47 for Grasso

Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)