UFC Vegas 62 video: Dusko Todorovic hammers Jordan Wright with vicious elbows for second-round stoppage

Dusko Todorovic had a rough start to his night at UFC Vegas 62 but he still plotted a successful comeback to eventually finish Jordan Wright in impressive fashion.

After spending time eating punches on the ground in the opening round, Todorovic decided he was going to come after Wright with everything in his striking arsenal in the second. Todorovic was connecting with huge punch after huge punch until Wright made an ill-fated attempt at a takedown that was quickly thwarted.

From there, Todorovic just started blasting away with elbow strikes until it was clear that Wright wasn’t going to do anything but take unnecessary damage on the ground with the fight finally stopped at 3:12 in the second round.

“I wouldn’t say I was hurt but he was able to defend my attacks [in the first round] so I tried to weather the storm and come back stronger in the second,” Todorovic said about his win. “We definitely planned on finishing the fight on the feet but I knew even if we go to the ground, it wasn’t going to be easy. Jordan is a tough fight. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge.”

Best known for blistering fast fights, Wright actually slowed down the pace with an early takedown after Todorovic attempting to engage with the clinch with him. On top, Wright looked to drop punches and elbows while maintaining control to prevent Todorovic from escaping back to his feet.

Todorovic eventually sought a series of leg locks in an attempt to turn the tables but that led to Wright just hammering away at him with punches. That led to two more takedowns from Wright in the opening round as he started rely heavily on his grappling.

At the start of the second round, Todorovic decided to negate Wright’s wrestling by just marching forward and launching bombs in a series of wild exchanges. Todorovic was connecting with some seriously heavy punches but somehow Wright refused to go down, although he was absorbing a whole lot of punishment.

As the blood starting following, Todorovic appeared to gain strength when realizing that Wright was hurt, which led to him shrugging off a desperate takedown attempt.

Once Wright fell to his back, Todorovic began dropping punches and elbows from the top until his opponent was just turning to his side without offering any further defense. That was all the referee needed to see to rescue Wright from further harm as Todorovic celebrated a statement win.

The victory helped put Todorovic back on track after suffering a loss in his previous outing while moving to 2-1 overall in his past three fights. Meanwhile the loss drops Wright to 0-3 in his last three trips to the octagon.