‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall

For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London.

The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.

The bout captured the attention of both the MMA and boxing world, drawing reactions from former UFC champions Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and more.

Check out how the fight game reacted to Shields vs. Marshall below.

What a fight so far #ShieldsMarshall — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 15, 2022

That was the best womens fight I’ve ever seen. What a fight ! #ShieldsMarshal — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 15, 2022

Shoutout to the Gwoat. That was a great performance — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 15, 2022

This womens boxing main event is wild — Cheyanne Vlismas (@CheyWarPrincess) October 15, 2022

Miss me wit the cap claressa won i don’t wanna hear nun besides that — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 15, 2022

Shields is winning pretty easy — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 15, 2022