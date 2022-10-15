 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Photo by Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London.

The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.

The bout captured the attention of both the MMA and boxing world, drawing reactions from former UFC champions Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, and more.

Check out how the fight game reacted to Shields vs. Marshall below.

