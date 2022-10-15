UFC Vegas 62 video: Alonzo Menifield flattens Misha Cirkunov with devastating first-round knockout

Alonzo Menifield wanted a knockout and that’s exactly what he got in the opening bout on the main card at UFC Vegas 62.

Launching bombs at opponent Misha Cirkunov from the first exchange, Menifield was loading up on a right hand that he had corked and ready to unleash at any time. Ultimately it was a left hand that stunned Cirkunov followed by a right that put dropped in to the canvas in violent fashion as Menifield landed a couple extra hammer fists until referee Mark Smith rushed in to stop the fight.

The end came at just 1:28 in the first round.

Cirkunov actually laid motionless on the ground for a few moments after the knockout but he was eventually able to get back to his feet following the scary end to his night.

“I feel good, especially that he got up,” Menifield said afterwards. “Shout out to my opponent. As far as the fight, it’s a war. I love it. Stop hiding my abilities. Pat Barry’s bringing them out so more of that’s going to come.”

Menifield had a lot of confidence in his hands as he came after Cirkunov with power behind every shot thrown. A glancing blow actually opened up a cut over Cirkunov’s eye as he continuously tried to use his wrestling and grappling to slow down Menifield on the feet.

It seemed like it was just a matter of time before Menifield found a home for his best punches, which is when he threw a perfectly timed left hook that rattled Cirkunov. Menifield then followed with the devastating right that ended the fight.

After arriving with only former UFC heavyweight Pat Barry in his corner, Menifield celebrated his jaw-dropping victory alongside his new head coach, which marks his second win in a row with a 4-1 resume over his past five fights.