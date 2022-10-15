Claressa Shields gets revenge, outclasses Savannah Marshall to win third undisputed title

Claressa Shields earned her Rocky moment.

Fighting in enemy territory, the two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter exacted revenge over the only boxer to ever defeat her, outclassing Savannah Marshall over 10 rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory via 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93 scores in a scintillating scrap. The victory gave Shields the third undisputed world title of her decorated career, sent a rowdy crowd at London’s O2 Arena home disappointed, and even left Marshall offering Shields props as “the greatest woman [boxer] of all-time.”

“I’ve been working hard for a very long time and no one has given me credit, but after that display tonight and after a tough opponent — I couldn’t even see out of my right eye in rounds six through 10 because she does hit hard, but I bit down and I did what I do in training and I got the job done,” an emotional Shields said post-fight.

“It’s not just a special moment for me, but it’s a special moment for women’s boxing.”

Shields (13-0) and Marshall (12-1) previously met on the amateur circuit in 2012, with Marshall winning a close decision.

But the rematch was a different story, as the 27-year-old American seized control early with a strategy centered around copious body work and bullying the bully. She consistently hammered Marshall with hard left hands and fast flurries, leading the dance in almost every round and ultimately out-landing Marshall by a margin of 174 to 132 in total punches.

“Claressa is a brilliant fighter, she definitely is,” Marshall said. “She not as fast as I what I thought she was, but she’s a brilliant fighter and she’s definitely earned the title of the greatest woman of all-time.”

Following her win, Shields is expected to return to MMA next to compete in PFL, where she is currently 1-1 with a split decision loss to Abigail Montes in her most recent bout.

Check out highlights of Shields vs. Marshall below.

NO DELAYS.



All action early from London. #ShieldsMarshall pic.twitter.com/zA5FokDdSk — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022

Instant classic!



Drop those scorecards below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UVteetgsZo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022