UFC Vegas 62: Tatsuro Taira stays unbeaten, taps out CJ Vergara with slick armbar

Tatsuro Taira is another young and hungry prospect in the UFC’s flyweight division, which is something he proved in spades on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Taira picked up his second octagon win in as many chances at UFC Vegas 62, remained undefeated overall as a pro, and earned his first UFC finish in the process with a beautiful second-round armbar submission against CJ Vergara.

Check out the final moments of the bout below.

Taira, who will also be taking home 30 percent of his opponent’s purse after Vergara badly missed weight, took over the fight following a competitive opening round, landing a takedown early in the second before transitioning to Vergara’s back, locking in a body triangle, before slickly moving to the armbar to earn his sixth career submission win.

In his promotional debut in May, Taira earned a unanimous decision against the ultra-durable Carlos Candelario at UFC Vegas 54.

Vergara drops to 1-2 inside the octagon after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2021.