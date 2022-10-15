UFC Vegas 62 video: Joanderson Brito wraps up nasty standing choke to tap out Lucas Alexander

Joanderson Brito needed just over two minutes to make quick work of Lucas Alexander in a spotless performance on the UFC Vegas 62 prelims.

In a battle of Brazilians it was Brito who came out aggressive from the start, as he stalked Alexander across the cage before creating a scramble that allowed him to take the back. Despite Alexander still standing on his feet, Brito was able to lock on a body triangle followed by a nasty rear-naked choke.

Once Brito secured his arms in position, Alexander had a grimace on his face as he fell to the floor while tapping out to the submission. The official end time came at just 2:02 in the opening round.

“I’m entertainment,” Brito said afterward. “I’m the reason why you guys stop to watch this. I come in hard all the time. Hey Dan Ige, let’s fight in Rio.”

Prior to his callout, Brito wasted no time going on the attack against Alexander with a variety of strikes that allowed him to close the distance and set up the grappling exchange. Once Brito got inside, he forced Alexander to play defense while constantly threatening to take the back.

Despite his best efforts, Alexander just couldn’t shake Brito free, and that’s when the body triangle and the rear-naked choke came in rapid-fire succession. Brito had no intention of releasing that submission until Alexander was finished, which now serves as his second consecutive win in the UFC.

Obviously, Brito made a strong statement and now he’s hoping to fight close to home when UFC 283 lands back in Brazil in January.