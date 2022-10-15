UFC Vegas 62 live blog: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

This is the UFC Vegas 62 live blog for the high stakes women’s flyweight headliner between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.

With current champion Valentina Shevchenko not having an opponent at the moment, Grasso and Araujo will look to stake their claims over a potential five rounds at the UFC APEX.

Grasso is 3-0 since moving up to the 125-pound division, which includes unanimous decision wins against Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber. But it was the most recent performance of the No. 9 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings that really opened eyeballs, as Grasso quickly put away Joanne Wood at UFC Columbus in March.

Araujo enters her first main event bout on the heels of a unanimous decision win over Andrea Lee in May, and victories in three of four — with the lone loss coming via very close decision to Katlyn Chookagian at at UFC 262. The No. 11 ranked flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings is 5-2 overall in seven octagon appearances.

