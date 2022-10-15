Video: UFC debuts new Meta partnership with live VR experience at LFA 144

Having a front-row ticket for the action could soon take on a whole different meaning.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, debuted its new partnership with the UFC on Friday, rolling out a virtual reality experience that gave select fans a cageside seat to LFA 144 through Meta’s Horizon Worlds app, which is available on the Meta Quest 2 headset.

Video of the unique experience can be seen below, courtesy of MMA Twitter’s Caposa.

If you were wondering how the LFA VR looks, this was Yuma Horiuchi's finish just now #LFA144 pic.twitter.com/Xydi6I8SGL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 15, 2022

This is what it looks like entering the "arena" pic.twitter.com/u5Pct2FWsO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 15, 2022

Alright that was pretty sick. Spinning back kick KO by Muin Gafurov in VR #LFA144 pic.twitter.com/qfivsTlDuu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 15, 2022

The UFC recently announced its partnership with Meta just a few weeks after Mark Zuckerberg’s takeover of the UFC APEX for UFC Vegas 61.

“Fans will enter an immersive environment in Meta Horizon Worlds where they can see and speak with other fans in real time while enjoying unprecedented VR views of all the thrilling action in the LFA Octagon, including strikes, takedowns, grappling, and more,” the promotion announced in a press release.

“YBVR will produce LFA 144 in VR180, a virtual reality video format that offers viewers a 180-degree panorama of the event.”

LFA 144 took place Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The primary broadcast aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

Bantamweight prospect Muin Gafurov defeated Diego Silva via third-round knockout in the night’s main event.