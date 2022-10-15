 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jorge Masvidal talks Leon Edwards fight and Nate Diaz’s UFC exit, recaps iKON FC 5

By Mike Heck
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Jorge Masvidal recaps his iKON FC 5 event with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and talks Leon Edwards’ title win, Nate Diaz’s UFC exit, and more.

