Wilder vs. Helenius start time, TV schedule for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

The Wilder vs. Helenius start time and TV schedule for the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night is as follows.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on FITE TV pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off Saturday with a four-fight unaired undercard prelims, which is as follows:

Michael Angeletti vs. Jeremy Adorno

Keeshawn Williams vs. Julio Rosa

Geovany Bruzon vs. James Evans

Miguel Roman vs. Jose Negrete

The event then moves to a three-bout televised undercard that begins at 7 p.m. ET and airs live on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.

The televised Wilder vs. Helenius preliminary fight card is as follows:

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce

Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Michael Polite Coffie

The card moves to a four-fight card that begins at 9 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view, Fox Sports pay-per-view, and PPV.com. Caleb Plant takes on Anthony Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight title eliminator in the co-main event.

The Wilder vs. Helenius ring walks are expected to take place around 12 a.m. ET.

The full main Wilder vs. Helenius fight card is as follows: