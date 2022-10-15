 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilder vs. Helenius Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius
Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius will clash in the main event Saturday.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

MMA Fighting has Wilder vs. Helenius results live for the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Wilder vs. Helenius live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Check out the Wilder vs. Helenius undercard live blog below for the FITE pay-per-view portion that will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting