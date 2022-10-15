Wilder vs. Helenius Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Wilder vs. Helenius results live for the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Wilder vs. Helenius live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Check out the Wilder vs. Helenius undercard live blog below for the FITE pay-per-view portion that will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: