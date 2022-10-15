UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates.
In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.
Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight contest in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 62 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo
Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez
Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic
Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry
Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis
Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun
Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander
Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes
