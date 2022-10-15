UFC Vegas 62 Results: Grasso vs. Araujo

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 62 results for the Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 62 Twitter updates.

In the main event, women’s flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off in a pivotal five-round contest. Grasso has won four of her past five fights, while Araujo has won three of her past four.

Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight contest in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 62 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Jordan Wright vs. Dusko Todorovic

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez vs. Brandon Davis

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander

Piera Rodriguez vs. Sam Hughes

Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez