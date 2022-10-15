 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Might be my new favorite fighter’: Pros react to Jonathan Martinez’s violent win over Cub Swanson

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Swanson v Martinez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

One of the main storylines fight fans circled heading into UFC Vegas 62 was longtime featherweight stalwart Cub Swanson’s debut at bantamweight against Jonathan Martinez.

With the most fight night bonuses in UFC featherweight history, including a first-round knockout over Darren Elkins in his most recent outing, the timing of the 38-year-old’s return to the 135-pound division had many scratching their heads. But after successfully making weight on Friday morning, fans began to salivate at the impending clash.

Too bad Martinez had no intention of giving Swanson an easy welcome to the division, as he battered the veteran with a barrage of kicks. With Swanson’s leg visibly compromised, he eventually crumpled to the ground as Martinez finished him with strikes early in Round 2.

Below is how the rest of their fellow fighters reacted to the fight inside the UFC APEX.

