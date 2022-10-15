‘Might be my new favorite fighter’: Pros react to Jonathan Martinez’s violent win over Cub Swanson

One of the main storylines fight fans circled heading into UFC Vegas 62 was longtime featherweight stalwart Cub Swanson’s debut at bantamweight against Jonathan Martinez.

With the most fight night bonuses in UFC featherweight history, including a first-round knockout over Darren Elkins in his most recent outing, the timing of the 38-year-old’s return to the 135-pound division had many scratching their heads. But after successfully making weight on Friday morning, fans began to salivate at the impending clash.

Too bad Martinez had no intention of giving Swanson an easy welcome to the division, as he battered the veteran with a barrage of kicks. With Swanson’s leg visibly compromised, he eventually crumpled to the ground as Martinez finished him with strikes early in Round 2.

Below is how the rest of their fellow fighters reacted to the fight inside the UFC APEX.

Brandon Martinez might be my new favorite fighter — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 16, 2022

If he’s going to be my favorite fighter I should get his name right. Johnny Martinez! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) October 16, 2022

Proud of my boy @jonathanmyda ❤️ — Brandon (@brandonroyval) October 16, 2022

Martinez may be my favorite guy to watch in mma right now.. #UFCVegas62 — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 16, 2022

Damn Cub was looking good, hopefully no major injuries.. — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 16, 2022

For some reason my legs hurt — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 16, 2022

Those kicks were on point #UFCVegas62 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) October 16, 2022