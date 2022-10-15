 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Our division is on fire’: Fighters react to Alexa Grasso’s win over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62

By Jose Youngs
UFC Fight Night: Grasso v Araujo Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Heading into the main event of UFC Vegas 62, fans fully expected to witness the next flyweight contender emerge between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo.

Grasso had yet to taste defeat since making the jump up to the 125-pound division in 2020. In her most recent outing, the Mexican phenom dispatched Joanne Wood with a first-round submission at UFC Columbus. Prior to that performance, she emerged victorious over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber.

Standing opposite of her, Araújo looked to improve on her decision win over Andrea Lee at UFC Vegas 54 in May. Prior to that win, the Brazilian saw her two-fight win streak snapped at the hands of one-time UFC title challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

But after 25 minutes of hard-fought action, it was Grasso who emerged victorious, claiming a unanimous decision victory via one-sided scores.

Check out how their fellow fighters reacted to Grasso vs. Araujo’s main event beloww.

