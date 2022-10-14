Video: Henrique da Silva demolishes ex-champ Tomasz Narkun with brutal front kick knockout at KSW 75

Henrique da Silva had a performance to remember in his KSW debut.

The former UFC light heavyweight set the tone early heading into a busy combat sports weekend, pulling off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Tomasz Narkun on Friday at KSW 75, which took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland.

After nearly succumbing to multiple close submission attempts in the opening round, da Silva (19-8) turned things around just 28 seconds into Round 2, blasting Narkun (18-6) with a devastating front kick then following it up with a brutal follow-up shot.

Watch a replay of da Silva’s handiwork below.

FRANKENSTEIN FRONT KICK!!



Luis Henrique da Silva finishes former champ Tomasz Narkun!!! #KSW75 pic.twitter.com/Qxs6lEptuJ — KSW (@KSW_MMA) October 14, 2022

Nicknamed “Frankenstein,” the 33-year-old da Silva has been on fire in 2022, racking up a 3-0 record on the global scene with a trio of knockout wins.

Narkun, a 32-year-old former KSW light heavyweight champion, has now lost three straight bouts, including a unanimous decision title loss to Ibragim Chuzhigaev this past January.

In Friday’s featherweight main event at KSW 75, Robert Ruchala narrowly edged out UFC veteran Damian Stasiak to win via split decision.