 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 62 preview show: Can Alexa Grasso sneak into title fight with main event win?

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alexa Grasso can put the pressure on Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 event.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon discuss the stakes in Grasso’s main event bout with Viviane Araujo at the UFC APEX — which takes place a week prior to the UFC 280 bout between Fiorot and Chookagian — and if Araujo could get herself in serious title contention with an upset win. Additionally, topics include Cub Swanson’s UFC bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, the loss of Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval’s impact on the card as a whole after Askarov had issues with his weight, what fight could be flying under the radar, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 62 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting