UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results: Alexa Grasso, Viviane Araujo set for main event; one fighter misses big

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo didn’t waste any time on Friday making their UFC Vegas 62 main event matchup official.

Grasso and Araujo were the first two fighters to the scale at the official weigh-ins for Saturday’s pivotal flyweight headliner at the UFC APEX. Grasso weighed in at 125.5 pounds, while Araujo hit the limit at 126.

Cub Swanson made championship weight in his move down to the UFC bantamweight division as he hit 135 pounds on the nose. Swanson’s co-main event opponent Jonathan Martinez was also on the mark at 135.5.

Twenty-one of the 22 fighters on the card successfully made weight, with the lone miss coming from CJ Vergara, who came in a whopping three pounds over the flyweight limit at 129 pounds. Tatsuro Taira weighed in at 126 pounds for the preliminary bout. Per UFC officials, the fight will move forward with Vergara forfeiting 30 percent of his purse.

One fight was also scratched from the card as weight management issues from Askar Askarov scratched the highly anticipated flyweight featured bout with Brandon Royval from the card. Per UFC officials, the bantamweight bout between Raphael Assuncao and Victor Henry will move up to the main card.

Check out UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso (125.5) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Cub Swanson (135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Jordan Wright (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Nick Maximov (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (145.5)

Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. CJ Vergara (129)*

Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

*CJ Vergara misses weight by 3 pounds and forfeits 30 percent of his purse to Tatsuro Taira.

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval is cancelled due to Askarov’s weight issues.