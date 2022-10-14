Heck of a Morning: Does UFC 282 lineup still need Jon Jones?

While it was made official that Jiri Prochazka will run it back with Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 for his first title defense, is the addition of Jon Jones in his heavyweight debut necessary for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view event?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 booking for the Dec. 10 card in Las Vegas, and takes listener questions in regards if the UFC should still try to get Jones on the card in some sort of title fight. Additionally, listener topics include the UFC Vegas 62 lineup, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw’s bantamweight championship fight flying under the radar at UFC 280, the stakes in the Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad welterweight matchup, a potential return to Boston for the UFC, Aspen Ladd’s comments about the 145-pound division, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

