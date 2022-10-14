 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov called off for UFC Vegas 62

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
MMA: MAY 07 UFC 274 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An intriguing flyweight contest at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 won’t happen after all.

Brandon Royval was scheduled to face Askar Askarov on Saturday night but it has been canceled, according to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck.

Royval went on social media Friday morning and alleged Askarov was having issues making weight Friday morning. Royval also claimed Askarov turned down a catchweight contest.

Royval (14-6) had been seeking his third straight win in the Octagon, while Askarov (14-1-1) was looking to bounce back from his first career loss.

It’s not clear yet if the UFC will try to rebook the fight for a later date or move ahead for new opponents for both fighters.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting