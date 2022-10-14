Video: Hologram Manny Pacquiao has staredown with upcoming opponent DK Yoo

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao couldn’t make it to the press conference to promote his upcoming exhibition bout, but he was still able to appear in hologram form.

Pacquiao will take on Korean YouTube sensation DK Yoo at a Triller Fight Club boxing event on Dec. 10, and it will air on FITE.

The press conference took place on Thursday in Los Angeles with Pacquiao appearing virtually, and even was able to take part in the staredown that took place following the press event.

Watch the video of the unique faceoff between Pacquiao and Yoo below.

Pacquiao’s final pro boxing bout took place in August 2021 where he dropped a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas. Prior to that, the 43-year-old had picked up three consecutive victories, including wins over Adrian Broner and Keith Thurman.

In May 2015, Pacquiao was part of the biggest pay-per-view buy rate in combat sports history when he dropped a decision to Floyd Mayweather in a highly anticipated matchup years in the making.