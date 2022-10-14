UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 62 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 62 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will have to hit 126 pounds (125 pounds with one-pound allowance for a non-title fight).

Check out UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Alexa Grasso (125.5) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Cub Swanson (135) vs. Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval has been called off

Jordan Wright (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Prelims (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Mana Martinez (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Nick Maximov (185.5) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Lucas Alexander (145.5)

Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. CJ Vergara (129)*

Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

*CJ Vergara misses weight by 3 pounds.