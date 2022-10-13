Movsar Evloev out of upcoming main event fight against Bryce Mitchell on Nov. 5

Movsar Evloev has been forced out of his upcoming main event fight against Bryce Mitchell on Nov. 5 due to injury.

Sources confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN Deportes. The nature of Evloev’s injury has not been revealed but he will not be able to compete in November.

As it stands, the UFC is searching for a replacement opponent to step in to face Mitchell, although nothing has been finalized at this time.

It’s unfortunate news for Evloev, who was looking for a win in his first UFC main event after starting his career with an impressive 16-0 record. Most recently, Evloev earned a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige, which moved his overall UFC resume to 6-0.

That win helped Evloev score his first headlining spot but now the Russian featherweight will have to wait until a later date to book his next fight.

There had been rumors that Evloev was dealing with some sort of injury in his training camp and the hope was that he would be able to still compete. Sadly, Evloev was unable to continue and the UFC will attempt to replace him with another opponent to face Mitchell on Nov. 5.

The fight will also serve as Mitchell’s first main event as well as he attempts to build on his perfect 15-0 record including six wins in the UFC.