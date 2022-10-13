Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event

The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.

The price for the card is identical to the cost for Paul’s most recent fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021. That fight ended in dramatic fashion after Paul faceplanted Woodley with a devastating knockout after battling to a contentious decision in their first meeting earlier the same year.

Now Paul will face an even stiffer test from Silva, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time while also putting together an impressive boxing resume including a recent win over multi-time champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Paul currently sports an undefeated resume in his boxing career at 5-0 with four knockouts but he’ll be an underdog for the first time against Silva.

In addition to the price for the event being revealed, Showtime has also now set the entire main card, which will consist of five total bouts capped off by Paul vs. Silva.

Here’s the full pay-per-view main card as it stands:

MAIN EVENT: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski