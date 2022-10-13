Heck of a Morning: Who should Henry Cejudo face in UFC return fight? Khabib’s confidence in Makhachev

Henry Cejudo continues to tease his UFC comeback, and while he feels he should be immediately thrust into a title fight, is that how the UFC views the situation?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Cejudo’s potential comeback after retiring from the sport, what matchups make sense, and why a title fight seems unlikely at this point. Additionally, listener questions include Khabib Nurmagomedov’s confidence in his fighter Islam Makhachev ahead of his UFC 280 main event bout against Charles Oliveira, the UFC’s bantamweight division vs. Bellator’s, the hole in the main event spot on December’s UFC 282 card, Dana White’s relationship with the media, Julianna Peña’s chances in getting the trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes, and more.

