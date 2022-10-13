Between the Links: Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 280 backup claims, Holland vs. Wonderboy, UFC Vegas 62

UFC featherweight champion Alexandr Volkanovski has revealed he is the backup fighter for the lightweight championship main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 — much to the chagrin of Beneil Dariush.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Volkanovski’s claims he is the backup plan for the highly anticipated vacant title fight next weekend, and if Dariush should feel slighted if that’s true. Additionally, topics include the UFC’s return to action this Saturday with UFC Vegas 62, the stakes on the main event between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, Cub Swanson’s move to bantamweight, Kevin Holland ending his short-lived retirement to face Stephen Thompson in the main event of December’s UFC Orlando card, Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich getting the co-main event slot, Uriah Hall boxing Le’Veon Bell on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and UFC lightweight Grant Dawson.

