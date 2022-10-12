No Bets Barred: Flyweight unders are back at UFC Vegas 62!

After taking a week off, the UFC is back this Saturday with another Apex event in UFC Vegas 62, headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo, and that means the No Bets Barred boys are back to cover all of your gambling needs.

After a brief discussion on UFC Vegas 61 and Bellator 286, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive into this week’s card, celebrating the long-awaited return of flyweight bouts, and the corresponding UNDER bets that go with them. Then, Jed debuts a brand new gambling theory that he’s testing out on this weekend’s card, before also revealing that he broke one of their MMA gambling rules, with a +1430 potential payout hanging in the balance.

