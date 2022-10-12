The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Kevin Holland, Shawn Michaels, Chatri Sityodtong in studio, Aspen Ladd, Lance Palmer, and Brandon Royval

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Ariel Helwani answers your questions in On The Nose.

1:55 p.m.: Brandon Royval chats about his upcoming fight against Askar Askarov at UFC Vegas 62.

2:15 p.m.: Aspen Ladd discusses her UFC departure and joining the PFL.

2:25 p.m.: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discusses his role at the company and more.

3 p.m.: Chatri Sityodtong stops by in studio to discuss his upcoming ONE events.

3:40 p.m.: Kevin Holland talks about his short retirement and losing a short-notice fight to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279.

4:05 p.m.: Lance Palmer chats about what’s next for him.

4:25 p.m.: The parlay pals make their latest parlay and GC makes his bets for the upcoming combat sports weekend.

5 p.m.: Alexander Volkanovski discusses being the backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event and more.

