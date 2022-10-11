Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments

Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage.

The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.

Watch the video above and the chaos that followed.

McGregor and Goddard soon found themselves in a verbal and physical altercation, with Goddard saying at the time that McGregor had stepped in to celebrate before he had made an official ruling on the end of the fight. McGregor later apologized to the overseeing commission and Ward’s opponent and opposing corner, but insisted that it was Goddard’s indecisiveness that caused the situation to escalate.

“The referee Marc Godard [sic] was making a horrendous decision in trying to pick an unconscious fighter up off the floor and force the fight to continue into the second round,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Even against the wishes of the said fighters coach. The fight was over.”

In the end, the incident turned out to be a ratings boon for Bellator, as the event later aired on tape delay on North America well after news of McGregor’s antics had gone viral.

Episode 2 of Moments You Wouldn’t Believe also features Douglas Lima’s spectacular knockout of Michael “Venom” Page, Raymond Daniels landing not one, but two of the most vicious below-the-belt spin kicks of all time, Goiti Yamauchi becoming turning on zombie mode before punching out Neiman Gracie, and Fedor Emelianenko’s three-piece combo KO of Timothy Johnson.