Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s reveal as UFC 280 main event backup

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski revealed on Monday that he will be the backup for the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Volkanovski’s involvement in the 155-pound title situation for the UFC’s highly anticipated pay-per-view event, and where that puts him in the overall landscape should his services not be needed. Additionally, listener questions include refereeing in MMA and what needs to change in regards to fence grabs, and penalizing fighters in general for clear fouls, rising talent, the UFC rankings structure, if Khabib Nurmagomedov could come back to competition, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.