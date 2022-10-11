Fighter vs. Writer: Aljamain Sterling talks T.J. Dillashaw and Yan vs. O’Malley; Jake Paul previews fight against Anderson Silva

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stops by the show as well as Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming showdown against Anderson Silva.

Sterling will preview his upcoming title defense against T.J. Dillashaw while addressing the cheating allegations that have continued to swirl around his opponent after serving a two-year suspension from USADA.

Sterling will also offer his analysis on the bantamweight fight between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley, which also takes place at UFC 280 while giving his prediction on who he believes will come out victorious.

As he prepares for the toughest test of his young boxing career, Paul will address his underdog status against a UFC legend in Silva and why even some of the people closest to him were questioning if he was really ready for this kind of challenge.

Paul will also discuss his interest in potential fights against Floyd Mayweather and KSI as well as hint about a possible move into mixed martial arts one day in the future.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher